LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said the driver of a truck died late Saturday night after crashing into a wall.
Police said about 10:30 p.m. on September 5, officers were called to Sahara Avenue near Sandhill Road for the crash. The investigation showed a 28-year-old man was speeding in a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 truck eastbound on Sahara.
The driver lost control of the truck at a curve and crossed the center median and three travel lanes before hitting a cinderblock wall near the sidewalk.
The man was thrown from the truck, police said, and was pronounced dead on scene. His death marked the 65th traffic fatality for LVMPD in 2020.
The man's identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
(1) comment
Ora lay pablo,watch out for that wall !
