LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said an elderly man was killed in a crash Tuesday night in the northwest valley.
About 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 26, police responded to the crash near Rancho Drive and Gowan Road. According to Lt. Dennis with LVMPD, the man driving a Chrysler 300 was on the wrong side of the road on Rancho at Michael Way when he hit a Ford F-150 head on.
The driver of the Chrysler was pronounced dead on scene. Lt. Dennis said he was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the Ford stayed on scene and was uninjured.
The identity of the Chrysler driver will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
