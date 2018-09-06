LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said they were investigating a fatal crash that left one man dead early Thursday morning in the northwest valley.
The Clark County Coroner identified Matthew Roy Hammond, 41, as the man who was killed in the crash. The cause of Hammond's death was multiple blunt force injuries. The coroner ruled his death as an accident.
According to NHP, the crash was reported at around 1:23 a.m. on the 215 Beltway near West Cheyenne Avenue. The driver of a blue Jeep was driving in the wrong direction and crashed into Hammond's vehicle.
The driver of the Jeep, identified as 52-year-old William Ayers, was suspected of being impaired and was transported to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, NHP said. Hammond was killed during the crash.
Ayers was later arrested and charged with DUI above the legal limit resulting in death, expired registration, proof of insurance required and driving the wrong way on a one way road.
Traffic was diverted onto Cheyenne Avenue. NHP advised motorists to avoid the area, expect delays and use alternate routes.
Northbound lanes near Cheyenne Avenue were reopened just after 7 a.m.
