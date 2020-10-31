LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said a 48-year-old man died in a west Las Vegas Valley crash on Saturday morning.
The agency responded to the crash about 1:30 a.m. on October 31 on Summerlin Parkway eastbound toward the U.S. 95 northbound ramp.
A 2001 BMW was speeding on the parkway, according to NHP. The BMW left the roadway and hit a guardrail face on the ramp. The vehicle then overturned, throwing the driver, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, from the car.
He was pronounced dead on scene and was the only person in the car.
The man's identity will be released at a later date by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
"The Highway Patrol would like to remind everyone to slow down, buckle up and drive sober. Especially tonight, while children are out in our communities trick or treating," NHP said.
