LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man who was killed in a fatal crash in the central Las Vegas Valley was identified by the Clark County coroner on Monday.
Manuel Kepilino, 52, of North Las Vegas, died from multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner said. His death was ruled as an accident.
Officers were called to the area of West Sahara Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard just before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Metro Police Lt. William Matchko said. Witnesses told police the driver of a 2013 Hyundai Tuscon, identified by police as 24-year-old Renita Bos, was headed south on Decatur Boulevard.
The collision happened when Bos crashed into a 1964 Volkswagen Beetle, police said. The driver of the Beetle, Kepilino, was attempting to make a left turn onto Sahara from Decatur.
According to Las Vegas police, Kepilino was transported to University Medical Center. He was later pronounced deceased by hospital staff.
The two other occupants of the Beetle and Bos all sustained minor injuries, police said. Bos did not show any signs of impairment.
This was Metro Police's 17th traffic-related fatality for 2019. The collision remains under investigation.
