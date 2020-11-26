LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A driver was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after her vehicle went off the road and rolled into a ditch southwest of McCarran Airport on Thanksgiving morning.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the crash happened around 10:52 a.m. at Las Vegas Boulevard and Sunset Road.
No other vehicles were involved and impairment is suspected, police say.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
