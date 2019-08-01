LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The driver in a high-speed Boulder City crash that killed a local man in March was indicted this month of second-degree murder, according to court documents obtained by FOX5.
Joshua Buckingham, 27, was arrested after the crash on March 7 that killed 58-year-old Randy Reiner.
Buckingham was initially arrested on the charge of reckless driving resulting in death and was given $5,000 bail.
After an indictment filed by the district attorney's office on July 18, Buckingham now faces a charge of murder in the second degree with use of a deadly weapon.
At a court hearing on Thursday, his bail was raised to $150,000. He was given two weeks to post the new bail amount after previously being released on the $5,000 bail, according to court records.
According to police, officers were called that day to Boulder City Parkway at around 7:30 a.m., between Veterans Memorial Parkway and Yucca Street.
The crash involved two vehicles, with one occupant in each vehicle, according to Boulder City communications manager Lisa Laplante.
A white 2019 Chevrolet sedan was speeding on southbound on U.S. 93, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. The second vehicle, a 2005 Ford F250 attempted to cross the southbound lanes in order to get to the center turn lane to make a left onto northbound U.S. 93. The Chevrolet struck the left front of the Ford, and the Ford turned over.
Reiner was driving the Ford pickup truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Laplante said.
Buckingham was transported to and later released from Sunrise Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, NHP said.
Several witnesses told investigators the Chevrolet was driving recklessly, making frequent lane changes and speeding in excess of 100 mph, though the indictment indicated he drove at least 145 mph.
Buckingham's indictment claims he was responsible for criminal liability under the murder charge "by the killing occurring under circumstances which show an abandoned and malignant heart."
It also claimed Buckingham violated various traffic laws, including driving "in excess of 100 miles per hour over the 45 miles per hour posted speed limit in a residential area between 7:00 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on a school day."
Buckingham also faces a reckless driving charge, according to the indictment.
A source familiar with the case told FOX5 that Buckingham was interviewed by police at the hospital and said he had drank beer and used marijuana some time in the night before the crash, but blood tests did not show evidence of either.
It is not typical for the Clark County district attorney's office to charge traffic fatality suspects with murder, and has only been done a handful of times, according to FOX5 records.
In November 2018, 25-year-old Aylin Alderette was sentenced to a minimum of 26 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in a crash that killed 8-year-old Levi Echenique. Prosecutors said she was driving 103 mph when the crash occurred and was under the influence of marijuana.
In June, Jonathan Mora was charged with open murder in a 2018 fiery crash that killed his 10-year-old nephew. It was not known if he was under the influence at the time of the crash, as he fled the country.
That case was still ongoing in district court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.