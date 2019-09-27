LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The driver of a car involved in a fatal crash in the southeast Las Vegas Valley was identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office Friday.
Robert Allen Turner, 25, from Las Vegas died of blunt force trauma of the head and neck after a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue early Thursday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Andrew Kelvington said the crash involved two four-door sedans and a box truck.
LVMPD traffic bureau Capt. Jason Letkiewicz said there were four people in one of the vehicles, including Turner. Two of the passengers were transported to University Medical Center Trauma in critical condition.
The fourth person suffered minor injuries, according to police. Impairment was considered a factor in the crash.
