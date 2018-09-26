LAS VEGAS (AP) -- A 25-year-old Las Vegas woman says she'll plead guilty to second-degree murder and driving under the influence of marijuana in a high-speed crash that killed an 8-year-old boy and injured his parents.
Aylin Alderette sobbed in court Wednesday while her lawyer, Warren Geller, outlined terms of a plea that could get Alderette more than 10 years in state prison. She also uses the name Alvarez-Perez.
A Las Vegas judge scheduled her plea for Friday in state court.
Prosecutor Eric Bauman says a second-degree murder conviction in an impaired driving case may be a first in Nevada.
Alderette told police she was late for work, and vehicle computer records showed she was driving 103 mph (166 kph) before the Aug. 31 crash that killed Levi Echenique (etch-ehn-EE'-kay) and injured Briejet and Jose Echenique.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.