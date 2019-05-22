LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A valley man convicted of DUI resulting in a Oct. 2018 death was sentenced by a judge Wednesday.
Terry was sentenced May 22, 2019 to six to 15 years in Nevada State Prison.
James Arthur Cloonan, 64, from Las Vegas died in the Oct. 31 crash, the coroner said. According to Las Vegas police, Cloonan was driving a Chevrolet Colbat north on Swenson Street, near Flamingo Road, just after 3 a.m. Cloonan had the green light and was hit by a Chevrolet Camaro.
The driver of the Camaro, identified by police as 31-year-old Steven Terry, ran a red light, police said. The crash caused both cars to go off the road.
Both drivers were taken to Sunrise Hospital at the time of the crash, where Cloonan was later pronounced deceased, police said. Terry suffered "moderate" injuries and showed "signs of impairment." He was arrested at the hospital.
One vehicle caught fire following the collision, police said.
It was the 118th death in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2018.
