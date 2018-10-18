LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said one person sustained life-threatening injuries after crashing just south of the Strip on Thursday morning.
According to Metro, officers were called to the 7600 block of Rancho Destino Road, near South Las Vegas Boulevard and West Warm Springs Road at 12:26 a.m. The driver of a Mustang, identified as 32-year-old Jordan Vinson, was speeding on East Robindale Road at Rancho Destino when he lost control of his car.
Vinson went off road and struck several landscape pieces and a parked vehicle, police said. The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police believe impairment was a contributing factor in the crash.
No other details were immediately available.
