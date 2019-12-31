LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The man who caused a deadly seven-vehicle crash Dec. 27 has been identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Tacuma A. Wesley, 38, was driving at "an excessive rate of speed" when he slammed into another vehicle, causing a chain-reaction pileup in the area of Desert Inn Road and Durango Drive.
Four people, including the driver, were killed in the west Las Vegas collision about 5:26 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27. One of those killed was a juvenile. Two were critically injured and hospitalized.
According to Las Vegas police, Wesley hit another vehicle from behind, forcing it into the intersection. Three cars that were pushed together burst into flames.
Wesley's cause and manner of death are pending a coroner investigation.
