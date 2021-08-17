Crash near US95NB between E. Charleston Bl & N Eastern Ave

(LasVegasFD/Twitter)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue assited with a rescue after two semi-trucks were involved in a crash Tuesday morning.

According to LVFR, the incident occurred on the US Highway 95 northbound between between E. Charleston Boulevard and N Eastern Avenue. Authorities say northbound US95 is currently closed at Charleston Boulevard.

LVFR assisted with an extrication for one driver who was trapped. The driver was freed from the wreckage and taken to a local hospital.

NHP said the area was still closed due to a fuel leak and possible fire hazard.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

