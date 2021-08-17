LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue assited with a rescue after two semi-trucks were involved in a crash Tuesday morning.
According to LVFR, the incident occurred on the US Highway 95 northbound between between E. Charleston Boulevard and N Eastern Avenue. Authorities say northbound US95 is currently closed at Charleston Boulevard.
LVFR assisted with an extrication for one driver who was trapped. The driver was freed from the wreckage and taken to a local hospital.
9:30 UPDATE: Trapped driver freed from wreckage, enroute to Trauma, crews cleaning up, MVA under investigation by @NHPSouthernComm , NVDOT as scene assisting HAZMAT WITH FUEL SPILL. US95NB still closed at Charleston Bl. #PIO1NEWS https://t.co/UdTAO75J3y pic.twitter.com/o7hlffdwTc— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) August 17, 2021
NHP said the area was still closed due to a fuel leak and possible fire hazard.
#TrafficAlert Crash involving 2 tractor trailers US95/Charleston Blvd. NB US95 Closed for fuel leak & possible fire hazard. NB Traffic being diverted off at Charleston. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) August 17, 2021
