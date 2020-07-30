LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help finding a driver who fled a scene after a deadly Thursday morning crash at Decatur and Carmen boulevards.
According to Las Vegas police, a silver 2006 Toyota 4-Runner was traveling southbound on Decatur Blvd. before colliding with a silver 2004 Hyundai Elantra on eastbound Carmen Blvd. about 4:22 a.m. The Elantra driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The Toyota driver fled on foot, without helping or providing authorities with details of the crash, leaving behind an injured passenger. The passenger was transported to UMC Trauma and cooperated with the investigation.
"Medical personnel arrived on scene but the driver of the Hyundai was beyond medical intervention and was pronounced deceased at the scene," a release stated.
This crash marks the 54th traffic-related fatality of 2020 for LVMPD. Detectives are looking for the driver of the 2006 Toyota 4-Runner.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section at (702)828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702)385-5555, visit www.CrimestoppersOfNV.com, or text: "CRIMENV." + tip info to 274637 (Crimes).
(1) comment
The crash didn't kill anybody. It was a COVID-19 death.
Not really. But I'm just reminding the news of the narrative they're supposed to be pushing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.