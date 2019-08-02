LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A vehicle crashed into a northeast Las Vegas bus stop overnight after another car struck the vehicle and fled the scene, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD said the crash happened at about 12:40 a.m. Aug. 2. The preliminary investigation indicated that an unknown sedan was driving at a high rate of speed in a northeast direction at North Las Vegas Boulevard and Pecos Road.
Police said the sedan hit a maroon Saturn, causing it to roll over and hit an unoccupied bus stop. Police said the sedan fled the scene.
The driver of the sedan had minor injuries and no other citizens were injured. No roads in the area were closed as a result of the crash.
It is unclear if LVMPD has any leads regarding the other driver involved in the crash
