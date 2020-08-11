LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police said the driver died in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to the 7300 block of Eastgate Road just before 9 a.m. on August 11. The crash involved a white 2019 Isuzu NPR flatbed truck, police said.
HPD said the truck was speeding on Eastgate north of Auto Show Drive and traveled off the road. The driver died on scene. It wasn't yet known if they were impaired.
The name of the driver will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office after next of kin notifications. This was the fourth traffic fatality for Henderson Police in 2020. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police.
