LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The driver of a Buick died in a crash on Friday near Rancho Drive and U.S. 95, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
On Nov. 12 about 10 p.m., a white 2013 Buick Lacrosse was traveling northbound on the Rancho-U.S. 95 on-ramp.
The vehicle left the travel lane into a paved shoulder, then hit a concrete barrier. The vehicle then spun and hit a guardrail, then the concrete barrier a second time.
The driver was taken to Centennial Hills Hospital where they died.
The driver's death marked NHP’s 72nd fatal crash resulting in 81 fatalities for 2021.
