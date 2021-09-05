LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A driver was killed in a crash with a street light post on Saturday evening, police said.
About 6 p.m. on Sept. 4, police said a red 1990 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling north on Durango Drive at Badura Drive. Witnesses told police the Pathfinder began to swerve to its right and lost control.
The Pathfinder then rotated clockwise into a street light post, police said, then overturned on its side. The 30-year-old driver was pronounced dead on scene. The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the driver as Jamie Jones from Las Vegas. Jones died from blunt trauma and her death was ruled an accident.
The passenger was taken to University Medical Center for moderate injuries.
Impairment is suspected in the crash, police said.
The driver's death was the 89th traffic-related fatality for LVMPD in 2021. Police previously said the driver was from Pahrump.
