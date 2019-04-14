HENDERSON, Nevada (FOX5) - At least four people were injured in a three-car crash at Boulder Highway and Sunset Road Friday evening, according to Henderson Police.
Police were called to the scene at around 6:50 p.m. There, a 1992 Jeep Wrangler rolled over and collided with a Chevy Camaro and a Chevy Traverse. A bicyclist was also hit by debris and a pedestrian's foot was run over during the crash, police said.
A person in the Jeep was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition, though police said this person died of their injuries on Sunday, April 14.
Another person from one of the vehicles was also taken to Sunrise, in an unknown condition, HPD said. The pedestrian was taken to Henderson hospital to treat the foot injury.
Police said the intersection would be shut down for three to four hours.
This was the fourth traffic-related fatality in Henderson.
