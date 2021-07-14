LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person has died after their car rolled over while traveling on the U.S. 93 near Crystal Springs on Friday.
According to Nevada Highway Patrol, a car was traveling southbound on U.S. 93 approaching Clark County mile marker 57. The car entered the wrong lane and then "aburtly changed direction" into a gravel median, where it overturned.
The driver and sole occupant of the car was pronounced dead on scene. Their identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending notification of next of kin.
The cause of the crash still is under investigation. It marks the 40th crash and 47th fatality for Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Area Command in 2021.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
