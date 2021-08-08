LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were responding to a fatal crash in the east valley on Sunday afternoon.
The two-vehicle crash, reported about 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 8, left one of two drivers dead. The other driver was arrested on suspected DUI, police said.
The deceased man died on the way to Sunrise Hospital.
Traffic on Lamb Boulevard was closed in both directions for the investigation, from Wyoming Avenue to Philadelphia Avenue.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.