LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A driver crashed through car barriers on the Fremont Street Experience after running a red light early Monday morning, police say.
At 4:44 a.m., an adult male in a Buick driving west on Fremont Street failed to stop at a red light at Las Vegas Boulevard, crashing through bollard barriers. The vehicle traveled about 25 feet into the Fremont Street Experience pedestrian walkway before colliding into cement barriers, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.
No injuries were reported. Impairment is suspected of the driver.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
