LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a year when Clark County traffic fatalities are up 25% over last year, there have been 50 pedestrian fatalities.
In the background of a crosswalk safety press conference Tuesday morning, a woman came inches from being hit by a semi-truck while crossing Boulder Highway at Twain Avenue, barely missing becoming the 51st fatality.
The moment served as an example for why police from across the valley decided to gather at the historically dangerous area to remind drivers that pedestrians have the right of way in crosswalks.
Prior to nearly being hit, the pedestrian pushed the button and waited for the yellow lights to blink and proceeded, but the crosswalk lights designed for safety did not keep her safe.
"They need to go with the reds, you know?" said Tammy Wotton, the woman who was nearly hit. "Maybe the red instead of the yellow for crossing, so they can see the red, maybe."
Authorities frm across Las Vegas met near Boulder Hwy & Twain today to remind drivers the rules of pedestrian right-of-way in a crosswalk. As they were there, a semi drove through a crosswalk, just after a woman waited till it was safe to cross. @maddiewhitetv SHARES MORE AT 4 PM pic.twitter.com/pbV81hHyB9— FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) October 26, 2021
Police pulled over the truck driver, whose truck read Crete Carrier Corporation, and issued the driver a ticket for failure to yield to a pedestrian.
Officials said pedestrians always have the right of way in crosswalks.
"If the pedestrian is on your half of the road, you have to stop until they're either on the sidewalk, or have crossed over," said Erin Breen, director of the Road Equity Alliance Project.
A week ago, a baby and 19-year-old man were hospitalized with critical injuries after being hit by a car in the same crosswalk. The police markings from the site of the crash were still visible to the naked eye.
That's why the "crosswalk fairy," a police officer in costume, made his debut on Tuesday. Officers from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Clark County School District Police, North Las Vegas Police, Henderson Police and Nevada Highway Patrol all took part in the event.
The crosswalk fairy escorted pedestrians across the busy 45 mph road, and for the drivers who didn't stop, he hand-signaled to another officer up the road who pulled them over.
"Those who choose not to stop for him will receive a ticket today," said Breen.
Wotton said the near-hit served as a scary reminder for her to always look both ways. "He couldn't stop, cause that's an 18-wheeler, so I did mess up."
Eventually, Wotton did cross the street, but that time with the help of the crosswalk fairy.
So far in 2021, there have been four pedestrians killed, four critically injured and one bicyclist killed on Boulder Highway. Breen called it the deadliest crosswalk in the valley.
