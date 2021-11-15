limo strip
TikTok/DoriKoren

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A limousine driver was cited after driving recklessly on the Las Vegas Strip last week, police said.

According to Las Vegas police, officers responded to the incident near Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road about 7:48 a.m. on Nov. 11. 

The driver of a limo was seen on surveillance video driving recklessly in the area. LVMPD Capt. Dori Koren posted video of the limo on social media. 

The driver was cited for traffic violations and the vehicle was impounded, police said.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.