LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A limousine driver was cited after driving recklessly on the Las Vegas Strip last week, police said.
According to Las Vegas police, officers responded to the incident near Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road about 7:48 a.m. on Nov. 11.
The driver of a limo was seen on surveillance video driving recklessly in the area. LVMPD Capt. Dori Koren posted video of the limo on social media.
Ready for another big weekend in #Vegas? We are & we’re not going to tolerate any nonsense! That’s why we quickly caught this guy! And while rare, these reckless acts can happen—which is why the @Sheriff_LVMPD made sure vehicle barriers were added to the #VegasStrip a while ago! pic.twitter.com/gHab2RQTbb— Captain Dori Koren (@dorikoren) November 12, 2021
The driver was cited for traffic violations and the vehicle was impounded, police said.
