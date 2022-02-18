Driver arrested on suspicion of impairment after hitting Nevada State Police car on Las Vegas freeway

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A driver was arrested on suspicion of impairment after striking a Nevada State Police vehicle early Thursday morning.

According to Nevada State Police Trooper Ashlee Wellman, the incident occurred at about 4 a.m. Thursday morning on the northbound 95/Charleston.

In a post on Twitter, authorities say the trooper was in the right shoulder finishing a traffic stop and had his red and blue emergency lights activated. The agency says a vehicle struck the trooper's patrol car from behind.

Nevada State Police says the driver was arrested for suspicion of impairment.

The department said the trooper is okay. However, they added that "he will definitely be sore for awhile from an impact like that!"

