Driver arrested on suspicion of impairment after hitting Nevada State Police car on Las Vegas freeway

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A driver was arrested on suspicion of impairment after striking a Nevada State Police vehicle early Thursday morning.
According to Nevada State Police Trooper Ashlee Wellman, the incident occurred at about 4 a.m. Thursday morning on the northbound 95/Charleston.
In a post on Twitter, authorities say the trooper was in the right shoulder finishing a traffic stop and had his red and blue emergency lights activated. The agency says a vehicle struck the trooper's patrol car from behind.
#WhileYouWereSleeping our Trooper was finishing up a traffic stop in the right side shoulder, with his emergency red and blue lights activated, when a car struck his patrol vehicle from behind! The driver was arrested for suspicion of impairment. pic.twitter.com/d2poKfHnfZ— Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) February 18, 2022
Nevada State Police says the driver was arrested for suspicion of impairment.
The department said the trooper is okay. However, they added that "he will definitely be sore for awhile from an impact like that!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.