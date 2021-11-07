LAS VEGAS (FOXD5) -- One person is dead after a Tesla went airborne and crashed into a concrete wall in the southwest valley Saturday afternoon, according to Las Vegas police.
Police received a call on Nov. 6 around 3 p.m. about a crash involving a Tesla at Arby Ave. and Babiana St. near Fort Apache and Warm Springs.
Near the intersection with Quarterhorse Lane, the underside of the Tesla hit the road surface "due to excessive speed and an elevation change," police said. The Tesla went into the air and rolled, exiting the north side of Arby Avenue and hitting three different sections of concrete walls dividing residential properties from the roadway.
According to police, a male passenger, unknown age, was ejected from a rear seat of the Tesla as the car rolled. He was pronounced dead on scene, police said.
One other passenger was transported to UMC with serious injuries, police said.
The driver, identified by police as 25-year-old Jonathan Wilson, failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for DUI and reckless driving, police said.
The male passenger's identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending notification of kin. His death marks the LMVPD 123rd traffic-related fatality in 2021.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
