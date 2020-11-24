LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were on scene of a fatal crash in the west valley late Monday night.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon, officers responded to the crash about 11 p.m. at Charleston and Rampart boulevards.
Police later said a white Honda Accord was driving west on Charleston and entered the Rampart intersection against a red light. The crash happened when a 2007 Toyota Tacoma made a left turn from eastbound Charleston to northbound Rampart on a green light.
The front of the Honda hit the right front of the Toyota, causing "major damage" to both vehicles, police said.
The 50-year-old driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead on the scene and the 36-year-old driver of the Honda was taken to UMC with moderate injuries.
The driver of the Honda, Jeremy Johnson, showed signs of impairment and was arrested, police said.
The intersection was fully closed for the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.