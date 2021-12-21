LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a deadly crash at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Sahara Avenue early Tuesday morning.
Police said the collision happened at 1:19 a.m. when a 2008 Buick Lucerne failed to stop at a red light, hitting the right front of a 2018 Hyundai Tucson. The Tucson was traveling northbound on S. Rainbow Boulevard near W. Sahara Avenue. The Buick was headed westbound on W. Sahara.
"The collision redirected both vehicles to the northwest, LVMPD said. "The Buick left the roadway and came to rest in grass landscaping north of the intersection. The Hyundai overturned several times and came to rest in the westbound travel lanes of West Sahara Avenue. "
The driver of the Buick, identified by police as 43-year-old Tara Russell was briefly hospitalized for moderate injuries and later arrested on suspicion of impairment.
The 65-year-old passenger of the Hyundai died of her injuries at UMC Trauma. The male driver of the vehicle sustained serious injury.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending notification of next of kin.
This is the 145th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2021. The crash remains under investigation.
