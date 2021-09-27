LAS VEGSA (FOX5) -- One person has died and two have been injured in a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning.
One of the drivers involved in the crash has been arrested on suspicion of DUI, police said.
The crash took place at 2:03 a.m. on Sept. 27 at Charleston Boulevard and Lamb Boulevard. A 20-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were transported to area hospitals for serious and critical injuries. A 22-year-old man died after he was transported to Sunrise Hospital, police said.
According to police, one vehicle with a 20-year-old male driver was traveling west on Charleston Boulevard approaching Lamb Boulevard. At the same time, another vehicle with the 22-year-old driver and 21-year-old passenger was traveling south on Lamb Boulevard toward the intersection. The southbound vehicle entered the intersection on a yellow signal while the westbound vehicle entered against a red signal, which led to the collision, police said.
The 20-year-old driver and the 21-year-old passenger were transported to University Medical Center.
The identity of the 22-year-old driver will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending routine notification of kin.
The death of the southbound vehicle's driver marks the 103rd traffic-related death for the LVMPD in 2021. The collision remains under investigation.
The intersection was closed as LVMPD Fatal Detail and investigators responded.
Around 9:30 a.m., Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada posted on Twitter that the intersection had reopened.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
