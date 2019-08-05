LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A downed power line in Las Vegas shut down Lake Mead Boulevard in both directions early Monday morning.
LVMPD reported a hit-and-run crash at about 4:29 a.m. Aug. 5 at Lake Mead and Betty Lane.
Lt. David Gordon said a pick-up truck knocked the power pole down but failed to stop. The driver was later located at an apartment complex in the 4600 block of Carey Avenue and was subsequently arrested for a hit-and-run and a DUI.
Both directions of Lake Mead were closed as NV Energy crews cleaned up the area. NV Energy reported only six customer outages as a result of the crash.
Gordon estimated Lake Mead would reopen around 6 a.m.
