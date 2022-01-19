Driver arrested after three-county car chase in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A driver was arrested after a three-county pursuit in Southern Nevada on Wednesday, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were called to assist the pursuit in Esmeralda County, they said, coming out of Goldfield, then took over the chase out of Beatty in Nye County.
The driver was chased into Las Vegas and was apprehended by Las Vegas police after he ran on foot. Police did not say where or when he was arrested.
NCSO identified the suspect as Alberto Castro, 22, of Phoenix. It was not immediately known why he fled police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.