LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian died at a Las Vegas hospital after being hit by a car near Twain Avenue and University Center Drive.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received a call around 4:39 p.m. on Nov. 18 of a car that struck a pedestrian. According to LVMPD Lt. Joshua Younger, a suspect fled and later was located and taken into custody.
According to the arrest report for Anthony Stewart, 44, he was identified as the driver in the crash.
A man called 911 saying he and a friend, identified by police as Allen Davis, were hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. Davis was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he later died.
Officers quickly found a Chevrolet Suburban matching the caller's description. They followed the vehicle to a complex near the crash scene and contacted the driver, Stewart, who police said did not have valid ID.
Stewart refused field sobriety tests and was taken into custody.
His vehicle had damage consistent with the crash, police said.
"... Several large paint chips were located within the collision debris field to include miscellaneous vehicle parts. The vehicle parts and paint chips were deposited on the roadway during the collision sequence with the pedestrians. The vehicle parts and color of the paint chips matched the color and damage profile of the 1995 Chevrolet Silverado C1500 driven by Anthony Stewart," the report stated.
Stewart was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of duty to stop at the scene of an accident, DUI, failure to give info to party(s) at a vehicle accident, failure to maintain lane, driving without a license and owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person.
He's expected in court again on Nov. 19.
