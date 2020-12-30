LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon in the southwest valley.
According to police, the crash occurred near south Fort Apache Road and Furnace Gulch Avenue at 3:23 p.m. on Dec. 30.
A 2016 Dodge Challenger was speeding south on Fort Apache, police said, approaching a left-turning 2016 Hyundai Accent from the south. The front of the Dodge hit the passenger side of the Hyundai.
Police said both vehicles slid off the road. The 19-year-old driver of the Dodge, identified by police as Zaon Collins, was taken to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center after showing signs of impairment.
Jail records show Collins was booked on charges of DUI and reckless driving. He was expected in court on Dec. 31.
The victim, a man in his 50s, died on the way to Southern Hills Hospital.
His death marched the 101st traffic fatality for LVMPD in 2020. His identity will be released at a later date by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.