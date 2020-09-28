LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dignity Health is hosting a drive-thru flu shot clinic on Friday at its St. Rose Dominican San Martín Campus.
According to a news release, the drive-thru flu shot clinic will operate from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican, San Martín Campus on Friday, Oct. 2.
Located at 8280 W. Warm Springs, organizers remind those attending to bring their insurance identification card. Flu vaccines have $0 cost under most plans, the release notes.
Those interested in attending are asked to pre-register by Oct. 1 at https://booking.appointy.com/immunizenevada.
"Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses, like flu, this fall and winter is more important than ever," the release says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.