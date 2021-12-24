LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- Lee Canyon will celebrate a white Christmas after a winter storm left 15 inches of snow on the ground Friday.
The ski resort said it was expecting even more snow to fall on Saturday.
Las Vegas police said it expects that storm to cause road closures in the area.
If it does, entry will be limited to those with ski passes for the resort who have tire chains or a 4x4 with snow tires.
Bluebird chairlift opened at Lee Canyon for the season on Friday. They said they expect to open the Sherwood chair in the next few days.
