LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Bishop Gorman High School football player is taking his talents to the next level with a full-ride scholarship.
FOX5 introduced you to wide receiver Jonathan Brady in the fall. Brady grew up in a South Central L.A. neighborhood where in the eighth grade his cousin was murdered. Brady's father, Jonathan Brady Sr. wanted a better environment for him.
“Just to give him an opportunity to see something different. A new atmosphere. A better fresh of air right. Better surrounding," Jonathan Brady Sr. said.
Brady's tuition costed the family $14,000 a year. Brady Sr. worked different jobs included a graveyard shift at UNLV.
"It was tough you know just up and down and just try to find a way to stay focused stretch the low income that we had and just to make sure that I give him the opportunity you know. Once he got the opportunity it opened doors for all of us you know just having that visual of having him be successful you know is everything to me," Jonathan Brady Sr. said.
On Tuesday, National Signing Day, Brady announced he will be signing with New Mexico State with a full-ride scholarship.
"I’m set with my school, everything is paid for. It just felt good taking that burden off them like from training from a little kid all the way up to 18 it’s been a lot you know it took a lot- a lot of gas money my mom likes to say. Just a lot of money period and I’m very excited I can take that weight off their shoulders," Brady said.
He credits his teammates, classmates, and staff at Bishop helping him get to this point.
"Every one had a different role. But honestly. Everyone at that facility, everyone at that school helped me get that scholarship," Brady said.
Brady's father, and two younger sisters sat next to him on signing day while his mom watched from the audience.
"Just to see the smile on their faces when I was signing the papers it was just a blessing you know it was a dream come true," Brady said.
