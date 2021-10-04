LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- DraftKings on Monday announced it will open the company's second-largest office in the U.S. in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.
According to a news release, the company’s new 90,000-square-foot technology hub will occupy much of an entire building at UnCommons, a 40-acre modern workplace and stylized mixed-use community coming to southwest Las Vegas in early 2022.
DraftKings says that it expects to eventually employ more than 1,000 staff members at the facility in the $400 million mixed-use community in southwest Las Vegas.
“Our new office space and Las Vegas expansion further exemplifies DraftKings’ investment in its employees and the future of the company, as well as the local community,” said Matt Kalish, DraftKings co-founder and president, North America. “Our goal is to create another world-class workplace environment that will foster DraftKings’ innovation, further bolster our local presence, and deepen community involvement. With these lofty aspirations, we were thrilled to discover that UnCommons mirrors these high standards.”
The company's new Las Vegas office will closely model its Boston headquarters, featuring a customized DraftKings-branded floor plan and collaborative workspaces, as well as access to a variety of entertainment and workstations, the release states.
According to the resale, the office will be comprised of more than 130 sports trading desks surrounded by full multimedia walls, a 7,500-square-foot cafeteria and event space, a custom casino training pit, a 500-square-foot interactive putt-view putting green, private and public outdoor spaces, and mothers’ rooms.
DraftKing's new Las Vegas office will also provide the infrastructure to offer amenities for employees, including onsite haircuts and manicures/pedicures, a prayer suite and more, the company said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.