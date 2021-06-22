LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dr. Robert Lang, a professor of public policy at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and executive director of the school's Brookings Mountain West and The Lincy Institute, died Monday at age 62.
Lang's impact on Southern Nevada is wide-reaching. His research often helped inform public policy in the region, and his expertise on topics like urban development was featured in publications like USA Today, The New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal.
UNLV President Keith Whitfield said he was a "driving force" at UNLV, "working tirelessly to improve our university and region. His positive influence in our community will be felt for years to come. We share our deepest condolences to his family and all those he impacted."
Vegas Chamber members also mourned his passing.
"Rob’s fingerprints are all over Las Vegas. His partnership with the Vegas Chamber spanned over a decade. Without Rob Lang, Las Vegas would not be where we are today. He was instrumental in spurring the creation of the UNLV School of Medicine, Allegiant Stadium, Interstate 11, UNLV achieving Carnegie R1 research status, and the formation of the Southern Nevada Forum, to name just a few," the organization said in a statement Tuesday. “Rob will be deeply missed by his friends at the Vegas Chamber."
“Professor Lang really wanted to make a difference in the world and develop innovative and progressive solutions for Southern Nevada,” said Robert Ulmer, dean of the Greenspun College of Urban Affairs, in an article by Juliet V. Casey on the school's website. “He was a powerful advocate for establishing a school of medicine in Southern Nevada. He knew that was a need for Las Vegas, for Southern Nevada, for the health of the community, and for diversifying economic development for the region.”
