LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Several dozen tow truck drivers and their families parked their trucks in the Sunset Station parking lot on Saturday morning for a funeral procession of one of their own.
"We're trying to create a lot more awareness," said Clayton Agner, tow truck driver in Las Vegas.
Ryan Billotte, 48, was killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Tuesday. In the wake of the tragedy, members of the profession are demanding awareness for drivers' safety.
"We just want to make it home to our families at night," Agner said.
Billotte was killed while doing his job. His loss affected many, according to Agner, beyond the city of Las Vegas.
"It's not just a family that feels it, it's the entire company, the entire city," Agner said. "This is a lot bigger than what a lot of people think. It's this is a community in itself. And it's a brotherhood, it's a sisterhood."
Now, professionals in the emergency services business are standing in solidarity to create change.
"We call it one mission, one family. As law enforcement, fire department, EMS, tow truck drivers, the freeway service patrol," Agner said.
Billotte was working in the shoulder of the southern 215 Beltway when he was struck and killed by a driver. This preventable death happens more often than it should, Agner said.
"We almost consider it an invisible law to everybody around us," said Agner.
That's why he and many others are hoping drivers remember to follow Nevada's state law, the "move over law."
"If you see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road with flashing lights, slow down to 15 to 20 miles per hour, slide over if you can. Get as far away from us as possible. Create us safety distance, a safety barrier," Agner said.
The funeral procession traveled through Henderson on Saturday morning, and concluded with a memorial archway at a church on Cadiz Avenue.
Agner said he creates videos on his Tiktok account, @towtruckstories, to spread awareness on why it's so important to slow down and move over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.