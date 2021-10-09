LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More than 30 Southwest Airlines flights have been canceled Saturday night at McCarran International Airport.
The airport's website shows cancellations of at least 34 Southwest flights that were scheduled to depart Las Vegas after 5 p.m. on Oct. 9.
McCarran Airport is advising passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport: https://mccarran.com/Flights/Departures
Attention Southwest passengers! Please check your flight status before heading to the airport. More info ⬇️: https://t.co/uDj6fmKRWI— McCarran Airport (@LASairport) October 9, 2021
Southwest Airlines posted on Twitter that air traffic control issues and disruptive weather have led to a "high volume" of cancellations throughout the weekend.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
