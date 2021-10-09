Southwest Airlines Flights

FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, passengers walk past a Southwest Airlines plane at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. Southwest Airlines is continuing to see higher numbers of canceled and delayed flights as it tries to recover from technology glitches earlier this week. As of Wednesday morning, June 16 the airline had canceled nearly 300 flights and another 400 were delayed, according to tracking service FlightAware. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

 Sue Ogrocki

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More than 30 Southwest Airlines flights have been canceled Saturday night at McCarran International Airport. 

The airport's website shows cancellations of at least 34 Southwest flights that were scheduled to depart Las Vegas after 5 p.m. on Oct. 9. 

McCarran Airport is advising passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport: https://mccarran.com/Flights/Departures

Southwest Airlines posted on Twitter that air traffic control issues and disruptive weather have led to a "high volume" of cancellations throughout the weekend. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

