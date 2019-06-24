LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Thirty-eight puppies and one adult dog were transferred to special care facilities Monday afternoon after being saved from a Las Vegas Valley home associated with hoarding, according to the Animal Foundation.
The Animal Foundation released the following statement:
We at The Animal Foundation decided this afternoon to transfer 38 puppies and one adult dog to our trusted partner organizations, who have specialized capabilities to care for them. This decision ensures optimal care for these animals while also protecting the health of our larger shelter population. Circumstances like these require a high degree of flexibility, and we are grateful to our transfer partners for their support in helping us care for these rescued animals.
According to the Animal Foundation, Las Vegas police have had the house on their radar for some time.
”They’re really nice so I really didn’t think much of it when I saw the dog compound here. But obviously I guess they had a little bit more than they should have,” neighbor Edward Hamamura said.
Metro police found the dogs in what’s being called a case of hoarding. Neighbors were shocked to hear so many dogs were living inside one home.
On Friday night, June 21, an officer saw the dogs inside the house near Charleston and Nellis boulevards and called animal control.
All of the puppies have been exposed to parvovirus. Most were taken to the Animal Foundation. Four puppies had to be put down.
“This is every rescue’s worst nightmare,” Candice Miller said. “We don’t know where they kept them, whether it be inside or outside. If they kept them outside, parvo lays dormant for over a year.”
The Foundation handed them to several local rescues who could make sure they got special care.
“There were chihuahuas, shepherds, border collies, huskies and they’re all from five weeks to 13 weeks old,” Miller said.
Miller founded Z’s Promise Animal Rescue. She took in five on Monday and brought them to VCA Black Mountain Animal Hospital.
Dr. Randy Winn checked each puppy.
“Check their temperature, right now I’m checking the color of their gums,” he said.
“One of them tested positive for parvo,” Miller said. “He was really sick, didn’t want to eat or drink.”
Another pup was showing some early symptoms.
“The sicker they get, the less chance of them surviving,” Miller said.
“Generally in puppies, we can save 60-70% of them but that means 30-40% die,” Dr. Winn said.
So Dr. Winn and his team didn’t waste any time, taking steps to prevent the virus. They gave the rest of the puppies parvo booster shots.
“Parvo is not something that we want to be going through the valley the way it is because unfortunately a lot of our puppies, they die,” Miller said.
Miller said hoarding is a growing problem in Las Vegas. And with that, often comes a lack of health care for the animals.
“What it is, is a lot of people are seeing what’s going on but they’re not speaking up,” she said.
So Miller has a message for whoever hoarded the 42 dogs.
“To them, I hope they’re held accountable because we have some sick puppies,” Miller said.
A Metro police spokesperson said they do not have a criminal case open for this situation. That would be up to Clark County Animal Control to decide whether to pursue charges.
Treatment for a parvo-positive dog can cost up to $1,500. All of the dogs are under parvo quarantine for the next one to two weeks. Once the dogs are cleared they will be up from adoption, through the rescues that took them in.
If you are interested in fostering or adoption, or donating money to the animals' care in this case, please contact the organizations involved directly: Z's Promise Animal Rescue, Southern Nevada Animal Rescue League, A Home 4 Spot, Pawsitive Difference and Vegas Pet Rescue Project.
(1) comment
Should be easy enough to identify and publicize the monsters who harbored, hoarded, and sickened these pups. Since it's unlikely they'll serve any meaningful jail time, how about the next best thing: public shaming? How about it, Fox 5? Names, please.
