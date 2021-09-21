LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dozens of employers will be looking to fill positions at a job fair on Tuesday.
The Las Vegas Diversity Job fair will take place at T-Mobile Arena from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Some of the featured companies include:
- Paramount Marketing
- ASURION
- Lost Spirits Distillery
- ARROWEYE
- Venetian
- Resorts World Las Vegas
- The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
- Terrible Herbst
- T-Mobile Arena
- Express Employment Professionals
- GOETTL
- Univision
- The Grandview Las Vegas
- LaborMax
- Clark County School District
- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
- City of Las Vegas
- Crescent Schools of Gaming and Bartending
- Pro Group Management
- NCC
- AIS
- US Vets
- LV-PITA Professional Institute of Technology
- AD
- Aramark
- ABM
- Fanatics
- PATG
- Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino
- The Mentor Network
- Dignity Memorial
- United States Marine Corps
- Trump International Hotel
- Canyon Ranch Spa Club
- Pandora
- Golden Entertainment
- Flyover
- The D
- Diamond Resorts International
- Foundation for Positively Kids
- Service Corporation International
- and BlueGreen Vacations
Anyone interested is encouraged to bring plenty of resumes and dress professionally for an interview.
Parking will be available at the New York-New York garage or at Park MGM/Aria. According to organizers, the first hour of parking after entry will be free, but there will be charges after.
To register visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/las-vegas-job-fair-at-t-mobile-arena-tickets-166175676923
