NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dozens gathered to march along Martin L. King Boulevard Sunday to honor the legacy of activists who were beaten and tear-gassed in the name of voting rights in 1965 Alabama.
The Delta Sigma Theta Las Vegas Alumnae Chapter invited the public to help re-enact "Bloody Sunday," a key march in the civil rights movement.
Fifty-five years ago this week, African-Americans fighting for suffrage were violently attacked by police in a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama.
The assembly is credited with throttling the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act passed by President Lyndon B. Johnson.
The voting rights battle was featured in 2014's feature film "Selma," starring David Oyelowo. On March 7, 1965, peaceful protesters were beaten and tear-gassed by police while banded together in Selma, Alabama.
To honor the activists, Las Vegas march-goers were asked to line up at St. James Apostle Catholic Church on Martin L. King Boulevard and head toward the statue of Martin Luther King Jr. From there, a detailed program including prayer, music, spoken word and an emphasis on voter registration, commenced.
WHEN:
12 p.m.
WHERE:
1920 N Martin L King Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89106 to 1344 W. Carey Ave.
MORE INFO: https://lvacdst.org/selma/
https://www.facebook.com/events/208973626825452/
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Have the gangs attend and then have a big shoot out between one another to help lower the population in that area
