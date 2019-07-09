LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dozens gathered Tuesday night at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas to remember a former student who died Sunday.
Malik Noshi, 22, died of unknown circumstances. He attended Arbor View in Las Vegas before becoming an offensive lineman for Northern Arizona University's football team.
#RIGHTNOW More than a hundred people are gathering on Arbor View’s football field to remember former student and player, 22-year-old Malick Noshi. Malick was a senior and starting offensive lineman for Northern Arizona Univ. Details tonight on @FOX5Vegas news at 10 & 11. pic.twitter.com/2EXzgZkFrO— Cassandra Mlynarek (@CassandraMly) July 10, 2019
Authorities told media in Flagstaff that they do not suspect foul play at this time in his death.
Our NAU Athletics family received tragic news yesterday. NAU football senior offensive lineman Malik Noshi was found deceased at his residence in Flagstaff yesterday morning.
The thoughts and prayers of the entire NAU Athletic Department family go out to Malik's family, friends, teammates and coaches during this time of great sadness. Coaches and support staff have been reaching out to our football family to ensure our student-athletes have the support they need.
We are thankful for the resources available from NAU Counseling Services and the support of the entire NAU community during this difficult time.
- Mike Marlow, NAU Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics
