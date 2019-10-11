Put on your cowboy boots and grab your furry friends! Downtown Summerlin is gearing up to host its first Bow Wow Hoedown.
Benefiting the Animal Foundation and the newly-formed nonprofit Bark for a Cause, the western-themed event will feature "Doga" dog yoga, pet-friendly vendors, a "Doggos only pie eating contest," line dancing with your dog, raffles, adoptable dogs and more
Golden Knights loving pups Bark-Andre Furry and Sir Winston Da Doodle will also be on hand at the event. The pair is behind the Bark for a Cause nonprofit, which works to provide comfort, happiness and smiles to children hospitalized in Nevada and beyond through the delivery of plush toys and soothing interaction with therapy dogs.
Admission to the Bow Wow Hoedown is free. However, you can purchase a VIP ticket online that comes with a "Wag Bag."
Visit https://www.summerlin.com/things-to-do/events.html for more information.
