LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Looking for a way to celebrate Lunar New Year without driving to the Strip? Downtown Summerlin is hosting its third annual dragon parade.
Held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, Downtown Summerlin's dragon parade will feature an oversized Chinese dragon, a lion dance in partnership with Guan Strong Lion Arts Association, percussionists and fan dancers, according to a news release.
Organizers will randomly distribute red envelopes filled with chocolate gold coins and surprise $10 gift cards to guests in attendance while supplies list.
