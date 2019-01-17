LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Police shut down streets and called to evacuate buildings in downtown Las Vegas after finding a "suspicious package" Thursday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they were called to South 4th Street near Bridger Avenue after a robbery at Bank of America at 9:44 a.m. Police took a suspect into custody and then found the "suspicious package" in the area.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said a bomb squad was sent to investigate the package.
That prompted road closures at 4th Street and Lewis Avenue, 4th Street and Bridger Avenue and Lewis Avenue between 3rd and 4th streets.
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.