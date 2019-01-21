LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local downtown business is doing its part to help furloughed federal workers.
This is day 31 of the partial government shutdown. That’s one month thousands of workers have gone without a paycheck.
Evel Pie near Fremont and 6th Street is offering federal workers a free meal. The deal is only good until January 22 at 2 a.m.
But they said many workers already stopped by. And the shop is working on other ways to help them in the long run.
“Most of the country is two paychecks away from poverty most of the time,” Dustin Hoots said. “Most of the country is two paychecks away from poverty most of the time. Now these people are being forced to experience what that’s like and that’s not okay.”
A slice of pizza and a cold drink: it’s just worth a couple of bucks. But it’s a small way Evel Pie wants to help federal workers through the government shutdown.
“If your cabinet is dwindling, your fridge is dwindling that could be stressful,” Hoots said. “They already have to worry about if their power bill is paid, their rent is paid. They shouldn't have to worry if their bellies are full.”
Along with a warm meal, the downtown business is also collecting donations.
“Feminine supplies, toiletries,” Hoots said. “We don't want dogs and children to be affected by something they have absolutely no part of.”
Evel Pie is partnering with the non-profit "The Helpful Hoodlums" to collect food and supplies for TSA agents.
“Anything that you use day-to-day, we need so we can give to them because they can't afford to get it for themselves at this point,” Hoots said.
“If I were out a week or two or three without a paycheck, I don’t even want to know. I couldn’t even imagine,” founder of Evel Pie, Branden Powers, said. “If people feel helpless like they don't know what to do, they can come here and contribute.”
The first batch of donations have already been delivered to McCarran International Airport. Evel Pie hopes this small gesture will encourage others to pay it forward.
“Today being the holiday that it is, as Dr. King said, ‘The time is always right to do what's right,’” Powers said.
Evel Pie is collecting donations of non-perishables, toiletries and pet food through Wednesday. If you can’t make a donation in person, you can contribute through their Amazon wish list.
They also plan to take hot pizzas to TSA employees at McCarran later in the week.
