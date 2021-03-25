LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Downtown Container Park will host a touchless Easter Egg hunt and silent disco on the holiday.
The hunt and "silent disco bash" will take place on Sunday, April 4 at 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. with giveaways and opportunities to meet the Easter Bunny.
Attendees can download a mobile app to participate in the hour-long touchless egg hunt. The app will allow attendees to collect "eggs" and reveal their prizes by scanning QR codes. Prizes can be collected upon event checkout after the hunt concludes.
The silent disco will feature Top 40 and electronic dance music, the Container Park says.
Early bird tickets are on sale for $5 per person. General Admission will be available at $10 per person ahead of the event and $15 at the door.
Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite at this link: CLICK HERE.
