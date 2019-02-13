LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Huntridge Circle Park in Downtown Las Vegas is set to reopen in April after the city renovates it.
City staff closed the park Oct. 2018 when crews started the project. Upgrades include concrete work around the park and new fencing around the playground.
Neighbors said the changes are overdue but worried a few upgrades will not fix that problem.
“There are a lot of homeless people,” Tina Marie Pryor said. “They walk around [and] go into empty houses for shelter.”
Pryor said the homeless people who stayed at the park, moved a block away near the Historic Huntridge theater, while crews worked on the renovations.
She worries that will change in April.
“As soon as it’s open, they’re going to go back,” Pryor said.
Pryor said the people who stay at the park leave trash, used needles, and feces on the ground.
Neighbors hope the changes, like the added concrete, will discourage people from sleeping in the area.
“I hope it gets better,” Sarah Collins said. “I hope homeless people get help and I hope it helps the community because we don’t have parks around here.”
The City of Las Vegas offers services for homeless people including the courtyard homeless resource center.
